Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon; Rajnath Singh claims govt is ready for discussion on Manipur incidents

The government is ready to hold a discussion on incidents in Manipur but the opposition is not serious about it, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday in Lok Sabha which witnessed protests over the matter leading to adjournment of proceedings till 12 noon.

As soon as the House met, the members of the opposition parties were on their feet.

The members, including those from the Congress, DMK and Left, raised slogans and told Speaker Om Birla that "Manipur is bleeding".

The speaker told opposition members that sloganeering will not bring any solution to the problem but only dialogues and discussions can.

"This is not good. Solution can be found only through discussions," he said.

As the opposition did not heed to his requests, Birla asked the Defence Minister to speak.

Singh said the government is ready for a discussion on Manipur incidents.

"We are ready for a discussion... But I can see that the opposition is unnecessarily creating problems. The opposition is not serious for a discussion on Manipur. We want a discussion and there should be a discussion," he said.

As the opposition did not relent, the speaker adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

"A solution can be found only through discussions but you just don't want any discussion," Birla said.

The Manipur violence rocked proceedings in both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon session on Thursday, with the opposition demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state.

The session started a day after a video of two women being paraded naked by a mob on May 4 in a Manipur village went viral, triggering a nationwide outrage.

The Manipur Police on Thursday arrested four accused who were seen in the video, officials said.

Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants.