Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, Rajya Sabha to resume proceedings at 2 pm

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday with Speaker Om Birla lamenting the conduct of Opposition members during the Monsoon Session. After an earlier adjournment at 11 am, the House met again at 12 noon, in which Birla lamented that in the entire session, efforts were made to disrupt the proceedings repeatedly. He said it was time for introspection for all as not much discussion could take place during the month-long session. The session commenced on July 21, in which the entire Opposition disrupted proceedings daily, seeking a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. After his valedictory address, Birla adjourned the House sine die (for an indefinite period).

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till the post-lunch session within minutes of assembly on Thursday, as Opposition parties protested rejection of their adjournment notices. Soon after the listed papers and reports were tabled in the House, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he has received 18 notices on four different subjects under Rule 267, which allows suspension of listed business to discuss matters being raised in them. "Since none of the notices received today are in adherence with the requirements of the rules, I am not admitting any of the notices," he said. This led to protests with several Opposition members up on their feet protesting the decision. The Chair adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.