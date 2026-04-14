Logical discrepancy not recognised term under EC framework, applied only in Bengal: Mamata

Kolkata: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that "logical discrepancy" under the SIR exercise is not an officially recognised term under the Election Commission framework and was selectively applied in West Bengal, unlike Bihar, to benefit the BJP.

Addressing public rallies at Pingla in Paschim Medinipur, Tamluk in Purba Medinipur and Domjur in Howrah, Banerjee urged women to "stand firm" against security forces if attempts are made to prevent people from voting, while asserting that she was not asking anyone to indulge in violence.

The chief minister said, "There is no officially recognised term like 'logical discrepancy' under the framework of the Election Commission. It is being selectively applied in West Bengal, unlike in Bihar, to benefit the BJP."

Banerjee added that she has not seen a "dirty party" like the BJP.

"The job of the central forces is to maintain peace. We have no objection to that. But what if they prevent people from voting? I will request women to keep brooms in their hands and stand firm against those wearing boots and carrying arms. I am not asking you to assault anyone or incite a riot, but you must do everything to safeguard your rights," Banerjee said.

"I even moved the Supreme Court to protect your rights, and only after that, the names of 32 lakh voters were enlisted," she added.

Banerjee questioned why such a large number of central forces were brought to West Bengal.

"They have brought in officers who are close to the BJP and replaced the ICs... If your sole aim was to keep peace here, you could have used the West Bengal Police. Why, instead of doing that, did you take away all their powers and bring in central forces from outside? People don't see central forces during any natural calamity or riot," she alleged.

The CM asked people to lodge complaints against any police officer if they were "tortured".

"Lodge complaints whenever police torture you," she said.

The TMC supremo, urging people to vote against the BJP, said, "The BJP has snatched everything from you... Voting against it would be your only way to take revenge."

The BJP is holding rallies at places that have direct railway connectivity with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar so that they can bring in people from those states to fill up the venues, she alleged.

She alleged that ahead of the elections, "instructions have been given to arrest booth agents".

Banerjee said the TMC would defeat the BJP in the elections through what she called "a strong political fight".

Reacting to a controversy over the use of words 'Burnol' and 'Boroline' reportedly by the South Kolkata District Election Officer while urging voters not to fear anti-social elements and exercise their franchise fearlessly, Banerjee said, "Not 'Burnol', we will provide ice creams. What is there to be so afraid of? Those who are saying they will burn others with 'Burnol' should be told that ice cream will help them remain cool."

The controversy erupted after the South Kolkata District Election Officer, in a social media post, urged people to cast their votes fearlessly and warned anti-social elements, stating that "some people may burn from this", and advised "goons and criminals" to keep an adequate stock of 'Burnol' and 'Boroline', warning that otherwise the "heat will be so intense that they will burn".

The Election Commission also indicated of strict action in case of any attempt to disrupt the electoral process.

Explaining her remark later, Banerjee said, "It is very hot now, have ice cream, keep yourself cool. That is the difference between them and us; we do not believe in revenge."

Raising concerns over the voting process, she alleged that outsiders could be brought in to create disruptions during counting, including power cuts or tampering with EVMs, terming such acts as "undemocratic".

In an apparent reference to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arresting consultancy firm I-PAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel on Monday, she alleged that ahead of the elections, "instructions have been given to arrest booth agents so that no one can sit at polling stations".

"Orders are being given to arrest TMC workers. The ED and the CBI are conducting raids at midnight. But this will not be an easy task. Because if you arrest one, lakhs will come out," she said.

"A parallel machinery has to be prepared. If one is arrested, another will take his place. We will continue to fight. It is not so easy to control West Bengal," Banerjee stated.

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, and the votes will be counted on May 4.