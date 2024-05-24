Like British, Modi govt looted country's water, forest and land in 10 years: Kharge

Deoghar (Jharkhand): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the Narendra Modi government of looting the country's water, forest and land in the past 10 years as had been done by the British.



Kharge also alleged that the saffron party has been dividing the country along religious lines while, he claimed, Congress always united Hindus and Muslims.

“Like the British, the Modi government looted 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' (water, forest and land) of the country in 10 years. PM Modi handed over the country's assets to his billionaire friends. We faced the British and we are not afraid of the BJP," Kharge said while addressing a rally in Jharkhand’s Deoghar.

He claimed that the previous UPA governments had enacted laws to protect water, land and forest but the Modi government changed rules and systematically weakened the legislation.

"The Congress unites Hindus and Muslims, while Modi divides Hindus and Muslims," he claimed.

The Congress leader urged the people to save the Constitution by showing the exit door to the saffron party’s government at the Centre.

He said that if voted to power, the Congress would implement a separate Sarna religious code for tribals.

Referring to former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Kharge said, "Modi sent a tribal CM behind bars before polls. Jharkhand people will avenge this injustice."

The Congress will undertake a caste survey to deliver justice to people, he said and added that Congress will fill up 30 lakh vacant government posts after August 15 if voted to power.

He alleged that Modi under a design sent the only tribal CM in the country behind bars before elections but the people of Jharkhand will avenge this injustice meted out to them.

"You (PM) reside in a palace, tribals reside in jungles, they are not afraid of you and will not bow down," he said.

Kharge also alleged that PM Modi insulted tribals and Dalits by not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to the Ram Temple consecration and former President Ram Nath Kovind to the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building.

He criticised the Agnipath scheme of the Modi government, saying that those who get jobs in defence forces through it would not get benefits given to servicemen now.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP government was misusing central agencies like ED and CBI and was harassing opposition governments and leaders in the country.

"Modi-Shah are harassing us. We will defeat Modi and form an INDIA bloc government at the Centre," he added.

He claimed that it is an election to save democracy and the Constitution.

Kharge was campaigning for Pradeep Yadav of Congress who is contesting from Godda Lok Sabha seat which is going to polls on June 1.