Lightning strikes, hailstorms kill 61 in Bihar

Patna: In the past 24 hours, the number of fatalities in Bihar has risen to 61 due to severe weather conditions, according to officials’ Friday report. Thursday’s weather events resulted in 39 deaths attributed to hailstorms and rain-related incidents, while lightning strikes claimed an additional 22 lives.

Twenty-five deaths were reported on Thursday evening, and following collation of data from various districts, the toll mounted to 61, they said. Nalanda district reported the highest number of fatalities at 23.

“The death toll due to lightning strikes, hailstorms and rain-related incidents on Thursday climbed to 61 in several districts in Bihar,” a statement issued by the state Disaster Management Department on Friday said.

“Nalanda district reported the highest number of fatalities at 23, followed by Bhojpur (six), Siwan, Gaya, Patna and Sheikhpura (four each), Jamui (three) and Jehanabad (two). Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Arwal, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Saharsa, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Nawada and Bhagalpur districts reported one death each,” it said.

The lightning strikes and thunderstorms also caused widespread damage to houses.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday expressed condolences over the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

On Wednesday, 13 people died in lightning strikes in four districts of Bihar.

The latest Bihar

Economic Survey (2024-25) report, tabled in the state assembly during the

budget session in February this year, said, “The state

witnessed 275 lightning/thunderstorm related deaths in 2023.

Among the districts, the highest number of deaths were reported in Rohtas (25), Gaya (21), Aurangabad (19), Jamui (17) and Madhepura and Bhagalpur

(16 each).” with agency inputs