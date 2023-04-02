Light rains likely in city

New Delhi: The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 14.9 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, with the weather office predicting light rains.



The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 81 per cent.

The weather office has predicted partly cloudy skies with very light rains and thundershowers at isolated places. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

In the last 24 hours, Palam observatory received 4.4 mm rainfall while Lodhi Colony received 1.8 mm rainfall.