Light rains likely during the day in Delhi

New Delhi: The national capital is likely to have a generally cloudy sky with light rains during the day, the weather department said on Sunday, a day after heavy downpours flooded a coaching centre in central Delhi, killing three IAS aspirants.



On Sunday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notches below season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degree Celsius. The humidity was 78 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rains during the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 91 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Three civil services aspirants died after the basement of the building housing a coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Department (DFS), a call about waterlogging was received from Rau's IAS Study Circle at around 7 pm on Saturday about the basement of the coaching institute being flooded.