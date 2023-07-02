Light rain likely in city

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Sunday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 26 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 65 per cent, it said.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies with very light rain or thundershowers while the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the minimum and maximum temperatures in the national capital settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius and 35.4 degrees Celsius respectively.