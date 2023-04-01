Light rain in Delhi, air quality 'moderate'

New Delhi: Parts of Delhi recorded light rain on Saturday evening with the maximum temperature settling five notches below the season's average at 28.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.



The minimum temperature was recorded at 15.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, it said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 58 per cent and 83 per cent.

At 6 pm, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' (102) category, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

For Sunday, the Met office has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 31 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.