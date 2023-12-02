Lieutenant Governor launches campaign for development of urbanised villages in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena launched the "Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan" on Saturday for the development of urbanised villages in the national capital with a dedicated fund of more than Rs 800 crore.



Under the ambitious campaign funded and conducted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the urbanised villages in the capital will get major infrastructure boost, landscape upgrade and civic services at par with the main city, according to a statement issued by the Raj Niwas.

Launching the campaign from Jaunti village, Saxena said the Rs 800-crore fund for village development was never utilised and it has now been transferred to the DDA, following the transfer of gram sabha land according to the extant regulations and policy decisions.

Implemented by the DDA that functions under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the campaign fund will be utilised for creating and upgrading basic infrastructure, livelihoods, scientific livestock management, healthcare, proper land use and water management.

An action plan will be prepared for each village in consultation with the villagers to transform the quality of basic infrastructure, civic services, health and sports services, horticultural upgrade and water management, the statement said.

Under the campaign, Delhi's first grazing ground will be developed in Jaunti, on a seven-acre plot meant to provide fodder to nearly 4,000 livestock, besides preparing an open green space free of encroachment in the area, the statement said.

A water body adjoining the grazing ground will also be cleaned, dredged, deepened and rejuvenated within a week. The grazing ground will have a water channel on its periphery to ensure rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge.

Saplings of moringa and nutritious grasses like the Napier grass were also planted by the LG on the grazing ground.

Saxena said the grazing ground will ensure that the stray cattle moving on roads, eating from garbage dumps and suffering due to malnutrition and accidents will get a proper ecosystem for their sustenance.

After launching the campaign, the LG also drove a tractor, ploughed a stretch of land and steered a backhoe machine.

He said efforts would be undertaken to make all the villages self-sustainable and added that the funds from the DDA should be utilised fully for the overall development of the villages in the national capital. Special emphasis will be given on healthcare facilities, Saxena said.