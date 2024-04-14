LIC sees 59% jump in value of investments in Adani stocks

New Delhi: LIC, the state-owned insurance behemoth, has seen a 59 per cent rise in value of its investments in Adani group companies in 2023-24 fiscal year after the conglomerate made a smart recovery since being hammered by a damning short seller report.

The value of LIC's investment in seven Adani group companies has soared from Rs 38,471 crore as on March 31, 2023 to Rs 61,210 crore on March 31, 2024, registering an increase of Rs 22,378 crore, according to stock exchange data.

Last year, the insurance giant faced intense scrutiny over its decision to invest in the Adani group amidst a political slugfest after allegations of stock manipulation fuelled by Hindenburg report.

Adani group denied any wrong doing.

Adani Group's stocks, which at lowest point took a beating of about USD 150 billion, have staged a remarkable comeback, fuelled by robust profit growth across its diverse businesses.

Facing political pressure, LIC strategically reduced its exposure to two of the group's flagship companies -- Adani Ports & SEZ and Adani Enterprises -- only to witness their shares surge by an impressive 83 per cent and 68.4 per cent, respectively.

Despite trimming its ownership, LIC investments saw a 59 per cent surge in value in FY24, according to stock exchange data.

While the domestic investor faced pressure, overseas investors wasted no time seizing the opportunity, with heavyweights like the Qatar Investment Authority, Abu Dhabi based IHC, French giant TotalEnergies, and US based GQG Investment, collectively pouring close to Rs 45,000 crore into Adani stocks.

The value of LIC's investment in Adani Enterprise Ltd soared from Rs 8,495.31 crore as on March 31, 2023 to Rs 14,305.53 crore a year later, the data showed.

The same in Adani Ports and SEZ rose from Rs 12,450.09 crore to Rs 22,776.89 crore as on March 31, 2024.

LIC's investment in Adani Green Energy Ltd saw the biggest rise with value more than doubling to Rs 3,937.62 crore in one year.

The insurer also saw value appreciation of its investments in Adani Total Gas Ltd, Ambuja Cements and ACC.

In the year since Hindenburg report, Adani has cemented its status as India's premier and leading infrastructure conglomerate, with a laser focus on spearheading the nation's green energy transition alongside a formidable presence in critical sectors such as airports, ports, data centres, and roads.