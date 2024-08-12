LG reviews implementation of 3 new criminal laws in Delhi, directs removal of hurdles

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Monday reviewed the implementation of the three new criminal legislations in the national capital and directed that hurdles should be removed at the earliest, Raj Niwas officials said.



The Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) have come into effect from July 1, replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act respectively.

Saxena asked the officials of all stakeholder departments -- Home Department, Delhi Police, Forensic Science Laboratory, National Informatics Centre and Directorate of Prosecution of the Delhi government -- to come up with specific timelines for completing various projects relating to the implementation of the new laws and which are in the pipeline, the officials said.

Various issues were deliberated upon in the meeting, including the training of nodal officers appointed by the Health Department for 'Medico Legal Examination and Post mortem Reports System' (MedLEaPR), a portal for medico-legal cases.

Saxena was informed that the Health Department has on-boarded all hospitals of the central government in Delhi -- AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital -- on MedLEaPR.

As on date, 186 Delhi government doctors and 32 central government doctors have registered themselves on MedLEaPR and have created 81 reports on the portal, the officials said.

Training of 26 doctors of the Delhi government has also been conducted by the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gujarat on July 30 and 31 in the first batch.

The procurement of mobile forensic vans for police and FSL, and the necessary infrastructure for providing video conference facilities in all 691 courts of Delhi were also discussed in the meeting with Saxena, who directed the departments to expedite the process.

He also asked the department to ensure transparency in the procurement process.

The filling of vacancies of 165 junior scientific assistants who would be deployed at the crime scene by FSL was also discussed. The LG was informed that the process of recruitment of the junior scientific assistants on contractual basis for six months would be completed by September 21, the officials said.

The Lt Governor asked the chief secretary and other officials to explore the possibility of providing a suitable space for the Prosecution Department till new infrastructure is developed for the purpose.

Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot was present during the review, while Law Minister Atishi, who was also supposed to be present, could not attend the review meeting due to some family medical exigency, the officials said.