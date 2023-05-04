Let's adopt teachings of Lord Buddha, work towards building glorious nation: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of Buddha Purnima and appealed to them to adopt the teachings of Lord Buddha and work towards building a glorious nation.



"Lord Buddha, the epitome of compassion, has shown us the path of enlightenment, tolerance and virtue. His simple and effective preaching inspires us to follow the path of love, truth and non-violence," she said.

The life of Mahatma Buddha is the best example of self-control and discipline and his teachings continue to guide humanity even today, Murmu said.

On this pious occasion, let us adopt the teachings of Lord Buddha in our mind, word, deed and conduct and work towards building a glorious nation, the President said.

"On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the citizens and followers of Lord Buddha all over the world," Murmu said in a message on the eve of Buddha Purnima.