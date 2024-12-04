LeT terrorist, involved in attack that killed seven, gunned down in Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces neutralised a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Dachigam forest area on Tuesday. The terrorist, identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat, was wanted for his alleged role in the deadly attack near a tunnel construction site in Gagangir in October, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence, a cordon-and-search operation was launched in the upper reaches of Dachigam late Monday night. The operation escalated into a gunfight early Tuesday when terrorists opened fire on the security personnel. In the ensuing exchange, Bhat, a category “A” terrorist, was killed, police said.

Bhat had been active since July 2023 and was involved in multiple terror attacks, including the October 20 assault in Ganderbal, which claimed the lives of a doctor and six non-local labourers. “This is a major breakthrough. Bhat’s elimination will significantly weaken the LeT network in the region,” said IGP Kashmir V K Birdi. The Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the operation on X, stating, “One terrorist killed, identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat (LeT, Category A). He was involved in civilian killings at Gagangir and other attacks.”

Dachigam National Park, where the operation took place, spans 141 square kilometres and poses challenging terrain for security operations. Police said the search for additional threats in the area is ongoing.