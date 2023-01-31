Legendary lawyer & former Law minister Shanti Bhushan no more

New Delhi: Acclaimed lawyer Shanti Bhushan, senior advocate, passed away at his residence in Delhi at 7 pm on Tuesday. He was 97.



He was the lawyer who represented Raj Narain in the legendary case in Allahabad High Court which resulted in unseating of Indira Gandhi as the Prime Minister in 1974. He has taken up several causes of great public interest and was quite vocal against corruption apart from being a champion of civil liberties.

He served as the Law minister of India from 1977 to 1979 in the Morarji Desai ministry. With agency inputs