Legal order prevents Mumbai police from gaining custody of Lawrence Bishnoi

New Delhi: The Mumbai Police are facing significant challenges in their attempts to obtain the custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently held in Gujarat. This comes in the wake of the Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility for two recent violent incidents: the shooting outside actor Salman Khan's residence in April and the recent assassination of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. Following the shooting near Khan's home, law enforcement filed several requests to secure Bishnoi's custody from Sabarmati Jail, where he has been incarcerated since August 2023. However, these requests have been denied due to a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which prohibits his transfer for a year. This order, issued under Section 268 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, grants the government the authority to restrict prisoner movements if they could potentially disrupt public order. Initially set to expire in August, this directive has now been extended for an additional year.

The Bishnoi gang gained national attention after their involvement in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022. They later claimed responsibility for the incident outside Salman Khan’s residence. The gang's operations are primarily managed by Bishnoi's brother, Anmol, along with associates Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara. Their motive for targeting Khan is linked to his alleged involvement in the killing of blackbucks near Jodhpur in 1998, which is a sensitive issue for the Bishnoi community, known for their reverence for the animal. In a court appearance in 2018, Bishnoi threatened Khan, stating, “We will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. Everyone will know once we take action.” He also maintained that the accusations against him were baseless. Additionally, a recently apprehended gang member indicated that Siddique's murder was orchestrated by the Bishnoi gang. Reports suggest that Siddique was targeted due to his connections to India's most wanted terrorist, Dawood Ibrahim, as well as his association with Salman Khan. The gang also sought revenge for the death of Anuj Thapan, one of the suspects arrested in connection with the shooting at Khan's residence, who died in police custody.

Authorities are actively investigating the validity of these claims.