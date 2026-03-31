Leander Paes joins BJP

New Delhi: Indian tennis legend Leander Paes joined the BJP here on Tuesday, ahead of the West Bengal elections.

He joined the party in the presence of senior party leaders, including Union minister Kiren Rijiju.

The tennis star had recently met BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Kolkata, setting off speculation about him joining the party.

Paes had joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021 and campaigned for the party during the Goa elections in 2022. He did not contest the elections.