Leaders with ‘slave mentality’ mock India’s religious beliefs with foreign backing: PM

Bhopal: In a sharp critique of opposition party leaders on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused them of mocking religion and dividing the people of the country, without naming anyone. He further said that foreign forces have made multiple attempts to support these leaders in a bid to weaken the nation and its religion.

PM Modi made these remarks while addressing the foundation-laying ceremony of a cancer hospital at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district. He performed Bhumi Pujan at the Medical Sciences and Research Centre.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to the state. On Monday, he will inaugurate the 8th edition of the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal.

“We see that a section of leaders mocks religion, makes fun of it, and engages in dividing people. Foreign forces also support these individuals in their attempts to weaken the country and its religion,” PM Modi said.

“Those who hate Hindu beliefs have been appearing in different forms for centuries. People with a mentality of slavery are constantly attacking our faith, traditions, temples, saints, culture, and principles,” PM Modi stated. “They insult our festivals, traditions, and customs. The religion and culture, which are inherently progressive, are being smeared by them,” he added.

“Their intention is to divide our society, and their agenda is to break its unity,” the Prime Minister asserted.

Praising Peethadheeshwar of Bageshwar Dham, Dheerendra Shastri, PM Modi said that in these challenging times, he has been spreading the message of unity and raising awareness about harmony.

With his latest pledge to establish a cancer institute, the shrine will now offer not only blessings through devotional songs and food but also the gift of a healthy life, the Prime Minister said.

Discussing the ongoing Maha Kumbh, PM Modi described it as a festival of unity that will continue to inspire people with its message of harmony. He also appreciated the remarkable services of sanitation workers, police personnel, and volunteers, whose selfless dedication to serving pilgrims reflects true devotion.

The Prime Minister highlighted his government’s initiatives in the healthcare sector under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. He urged the gathering, including saints, to raise awareness about the scheme’s benefits. Additionally, he praised the Madhya Pradesh government for its efforts in accelerating the implementation of these programs.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded PM Modi’s leadership, stating that India is witnessing an extraordinary era of global brotherhood and human welfare. He expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s significant contributions to Madhya Pradesh and acknowledged India’s remarkable economic growth under his guidance.

The Chief Minister pointed out that in 2014, India was ranked 11th in the global economy, but today, it holds the 5th position. CM Yadav highlighted that PM Modi’s vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is being realised, ensuring inclusive development and fostering trust across the nation.

He further stated that the new cancer institute will set a national benchmark by offering free treatment to underprivileged and needy individuals.

CM Yadav also acknowledged PM Modi’s contributions to Bundelkhand, noting that the once drought-prone region has prospered under his leadership. He highlighted the successful resolution of water-sharing disputes between states, with the Prime Minister leading efforts to link India’s rivers. The Chief Minister outlined the continuous progress in Madhya Pradesh under PM Modi’s leadership and announced that Bhopal will host the Global Investors Summit on February 24-25, with top industrialists from around the world participating.

In the evening, PM Modi interacted with BJP MPs, MLAs, and key party functionaries at the Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in the state capital.