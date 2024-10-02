Leaders unite to pay homage to Gandhi and Shastri on their birth anniversaries

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, honored Mahatma Gandhi, one of the most significant figures in India’s independence movement, on his birth anniversary. Posting on X, Modi spoke of Gandhi’s lifelong commitment to truth, harmony, and equality, emphasizing how these ideals continue to inspire the Indian people.

Gandhi, regarded as the Father of the Nation, was known for his dedication to non-violence and truth, values that have influenced global leaders and movements. Modi also took the occasion to pay tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, India’s second prime minister, who was also born on October 2. The prime minister praised Shastri’s devotion to the nation and its people, particularly the soldiers and farmers, a commitment encapsulated in his famous slogan, "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan."

In the morning, Modi, along with President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries, visited the memorials of both Gandhi and Shastri in New Delhi to pay their respects. Following this, he took part in a cleanliness drive with school students to mark the 10th anniversary of the Swachhata Bharat campaign. The campaign, which was launched in 2014 on Gandhi’s birth anniversary, is a continuation of Gandhi’s lifelong emphasis on sanitation and cleanliness. Modi encouraged all citizens to contribute to such efforts in their own communities, reinforcing the goal of a clean India.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also paid her respects to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 155th birth anniversary, stressing the need to work towards an inclusive society. Sharing her thoughts on X, Banerjee reiterated the relevance of Gandhi’s teachings of non-violence, truth, and unity in today’s world, urging the nation to follow his principles of Ahimsa and tolerance.

Members of the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also observed the day with tributes to Gandhi. Ramesh Chennithala, the Congress party's in-charge for Maharashtra, underscored the need to revisit Gandhi’s teachings of social harmony and unity, especially in the current political climate. He emphasized that Gandhi’s values remain at the core of the Congress party’s ideology.

In Mumbai, Congress leaders including Varsha Gaikwad and Nana Patole visited Mani Bhavan, where Gandhi had once resided, to pay their respects. Chennithala took the opportunity to question whether current political practices truly align with Gandhi’s principles, challenging those in power to reflect on their adherence to his ideals.

Leaders of the NCP, including Supriya Sule and Jayant Patil, held a march from the Gandhi statue near Mantralaya to the statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri, concluding their tribute at Hutatma Chowk.

In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, alongside his cabinet colleagues, paid floral tributes to both Gandhi and Shastri in a ceremony held at the state secretariat. Sharma highlighted the global influence and moral strength of both leaders, acknowledging their contributions to shaping India’s future.

In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer also paid their respects to Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary. The governor spoke about Gandhi’s legacy, noting that his philosophy of peaceful resistance continues to inspire leaders around the world. Naidu, in his message on X, called for renewed efforts to follow Gandhi’s principles, which played a crucial role in India’s fight for independence.

Across the nation, the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri served as a moment of reflection for leaders and citizens alike, emphasizing the ongoing relevance of their values of non-violence, truth, and unity in shaping a just society.