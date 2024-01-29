Laws framed today will strengthen India of tomorrow: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the 75th anniversary celebration of the Supreme Court, underlined the government’s commitment to modernising laws and building a stronger, more accessible justice system.



He said that with the enactment of three new criminal justice laws, India’s legal, policing and investigative systems entered a new era. He asserted that these legislations will further strengthen tomorrow’s India.

“It is important to ensure that the transition to the new laws from the ones dating back to hundreds of years is smooth. In this regard, we have already started training and capacity building work for government employees,” the prime minister said.

Modi urged the Supreme Court to come forward to work towards the capacity building of other stakeholders.

“An empowered judicial system is a part of ‘Viksit Bharat’. The government is working continuously and taking many decisions to form a trusted judicial system. The Jan Vishwas Bill is a step in this direction. In the future, this will reduce the unnecessary burden on the judicial system,” the prime minister said.

He said that the law on mediation will lessen the burden on courts as the legislation will improve the alternative dispute resolution mechanism.

The prime minister said the Supreme Court has strengthened India’s vibrant democracy and given many important verdicts on individual rights and freedom of speech which have given new direction to the country’s socio-political milieu.

“Today’s economic policies of India will form the basis of tomorrow’s bright India. The laws being made in India today will further strengthen tomorrow’s bright India,” the prime minister said.

“Laws made today will brighten the future of India. With changes happening globally, the world’s eyes are set on India, as the world’s faith is growing stronger in India. In such times, it is important for India to take advantage of every opportunity given to it,” Modi said.

He also noted that last week the government had approved Rs 800 crore for the expansion of the Supreme Court building.

In a lighter vein, Modi hoped that no one moves a petition challenging the expansion of the top court’s infrastructure.

He also hinted that the new Parliament building project was challenged in the courts.

Prime Minister Modi underlined that ease of living, ease of doing business, travel and communication, and ease of justice were the nation’s top priorities. “Ease of justice is the right of every Indian citizen and the Supreme Court of India, its medium,” he said.

To ensure last-mile justice delivery, the prime minister noted the recent decision on phase-III of the e-courts project to improve digital infrastructure of subordinate courts. Expressing happiness at the availability of decisions in a digital format and the beginning of the project of translating Supreme Court decision in local languages, Modi hoped for similar arrangements in other courts of the country. He said the use technology may have teething troubles, but it expands the horizons to improve justice delivery. Modi also noted that India’s first woman judge of the Supreme Court, Justice M Fathima Beevi, was recently given the Padma Bhushan.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, other judges of the apex court, top law officers and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal were present.

Modi also launched citizen-centric information and technology initiatives that include Digital Supreme Court Reports (Digi SCR), Digital Courts 2.0 and a new website of the Supreme Court. with agency inputs