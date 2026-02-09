Law student kills woman classmate inside classroom, later shoots self

Chandigarh: A law student in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Monday allegedly shot dead a woman student in the head inside the classroom as horrified classmates watched on. He then turned the gun on himself and pulled the trigger.

While Prince Raj is critically injured, Sandeep Kaur died on the spot, police said.

Both the attacker, Prince Raj, and the victim, Sandeep Kaur, were first-year law students and classmates. They were about 19-20 years old.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagbir Singh said Prince opened fire on Sandeep inside the classroom, leading to her death, and thereafter, he shot himself too.

Police said an investigation was underway to determine the motive behind the killing that took place at the college located in Usma village.

The class was yet to begin when the incident took place, said the police official.

While Sandeep died on the spot, Raj was taken to the hospital in critical condition, said the police officer.

Footage from a CCTV installed on the college premises showed Prince, Sandeep and another female student together in the classroom. Some other students could also be seen present in the classroom.

Suddenly, Prince got up from his desk and shot Sandeep. He then shot himself in the head and fell on the floor.

The shocked female student, who was sitting with Sandeep, got up and checked Kaur, who was then motionless.

A few students could be seen entering the classroom after hearing the sound of shots fired, but ran away after seeing Sandeep.

Sandeep's mother Harjinder Kaur said she got a call from the school authorities, asking her to reach college immediately.

"I was not told that she (Sandeep) was shot," Harjinder told reporters, adding that when she reached the college, she found her daughter lying motionless.

She questioned how a student could enter the college with a weapon.

Police said further investigation into the matter was underway.

Raj hailed from Mallian village, while Sandeep was a resident of Naushehra Pannuan village.