Last moments of aircraft carrying Pawar: poor visibility, go-around, landing clearance, then crash

Mumbai: The aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was cleared for landing in Baramati on Wednesday morning after a go-around due to poor visibility, but having finally received a clearance it did not give any `read-back' or response to the ATC, and moments later burst into flames on the edge of the runway. The aircraft was trying to land amid poor visibility, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said earlier. A statement by his ministry recounted the final minutes of the ill-fated Learjet 45 belonging to VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd that crashed, leading to the death of all five persons on board including Pawar.

Baramati has an `uncontrolled airfield', and traffic information is provided by the instructors/pilots from the Flying training Organisations at Baramati. The aircraft VI-SSK first came in contact at 8.18 am, as per the Baramati Air Traffic Control (ATC). Its next call was at 30 nautical miles inbound to Baramati. It was advised to descend in "visual meteorological conditions" at the pilot's discretion. The crew enquired about the winds and visibility, and were informed that the winds were calm and visibility was around 3,000 metres. "Next the aircraft reported on the final approach of Runway 11 and the runway was not in sight to them. They initiated a go-around in the first approach," the civil aviation ministry statement said. After the go-around, the crew was again asked if they could spot the runway. The reply was: "Runway is currently not in sight, will call when runway is in sight". After a few seconds, the crew reported that they could spot the runway. "The aircraft was cleared to land on runway 11 at 0843 IST (8.43 am). However, they did not give a readback of the landing clearance (did not respond to ATC). Next, the ATC saw the flames around the threshold of runway 11 at 0844 IST (8.44 am)," the statement said. The emergency services then rushed to the crash site, but it was too late. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has taken over the investigation. DG, AAIB is reaching the accident site for investigation, the statement said.

The aircraft carrier was a Non-Scheduled Operator (NSOP) with Permit No 07/2014. Its fleet included seven Learjet 45 aircraft (including the one involved in the crash), five Embraer 135BJ aircraft, four King Air B200 aircraft and one Pilatus PC-12 aircraft. The last regulatory audit of the aircraft carrying Pawar was carried out by DGCA in February 2025, and "no level-I findings were issued", the statement said. The aircraft was manufactured in 2010. The C of A (certificate of airworthiness) was issued on December 16, 2021. The Cof R (Certificate of Registration) was issued on December 27, 2022. The ARC (airworthiness review certificate) was issued on September 10, 2025, and was valid until September 14, 2026.