Landslide near Himachal’s Manikaran Gurudrawa; six dead, several hurt

Shimla: Six people died and six others were injured on Sunday when a landslide caused by a storm in Himachal’s Kullu district uprooted a large tree that fell onto several vehicles near Gurudwara Manikaran Sahib. Rescue and relief operations are being coordinated by medical teams, police, and revenue officials at the scene, according to Kullu’s Sub Divisional Magistrate Vikas Shukla. Officials reported that the tree was located on a mountain across from the gurudwara and fell onto vehicles and wooden carts on the road after being dislodged by the storm and landslide.

Among those killed were Manikaran resident Reena, Varsini from Bangalore and Sameer, a native of Nepal who was working in Kullu, they said. The other three deceased are yet to be identified.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur have expressed deep grief over the incident. Congress MLA from Kullu Sunder Singh Thakur said six people were killed when a hollow tree on the mountain opposite the Gurudwara Manikaran Sahib fell on vehicles parked on the road. The injured have been identified as Bangalore resident Ramesh, his wife Palavi and son Bhargav; Haryana’s Prachi and Vikram Aacharya and his wife Tumpa Aacharya, they said. They have been shifted to a Kullu hospital and are out of danger, the officials said. CM Sukhu has directed the district administration to extend all possible assistance to the victims and their families. He has also instructed them to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured. Meanwhile, videos of the tragic incident are being shared on social media platforms in which people are heard saying that no help reached the spot in the first hour.