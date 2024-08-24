Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: Court adjourns order on cognisance of ED charge sheet against Lalu, Tejashwi

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned its order on whether to take cognisance of a supplementary ED charge sheet against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, his son Tejashwi Yadav and eight others in the alleged land-for-job scam case. Special Judge Vishal Gogne on Saturday deferred to September 7 the order on the prosecution complaint (ED's equivalent to a charge sheet), saying some clarifications were required. The supplementary charge sheet was filed before the court on August 6. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its cases based on an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Lalu Yadav's tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, the ED said.