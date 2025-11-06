Out of fear of losing polls, oppn making baseless allegations against constitutional bodies: Rajnath

Sitamarhi/Motihar: Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday claimed that the opposition leaders are making baseless allegations against constitutional institutions like the Election Commission, as they are in "fear of losing elections".

His remark comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Haryana assembly polls last year were "stolen" and cited electoral list data to claim that "25 lakh entries were fake and the Election Commission colluded with the BJP to make the party win".

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Sitamarhi and Motihari in poll-bound Bihar, he accused the RJD of trying to pull the state back to the "days of jungle raj".

"But the people want to see the state as a developed Bihar. No one, except the NDA, can realise the people's aspiration. Therefore, the NDA will win the elections with more than two-thirds majority," the BJP leader said.

The NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for the overall growth of the country and trying to make India the world's third-largest economy in the coming days, he claimed.

"But the RJD is trying to pull Bihar back to the days of 'jungle raj'. During its rule, Bihar's identity was a 'poor' state, but the truth is that Bihar is the land of talented and hardworking people," Singh said.

He also claimed, "Out of fear of losing elections, opposition leaders make baseless allegations against constitutional institutions like the Election Commission. But when the commission demands evidence, they fail to present any proof."

The BJP leader asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc is "going to face a humiliating defeat in the Bihar polls".

"Under the NDA regime, networks of highways, big bridges, and rural roads have been built in Bihar. We are fully committed to the all-round development of the state," he claimed.

The defence minister hailed the armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people in April.

"Our soldiers didn't kill terrorists based on religion but because of their deeds. Indian forces destroyed hideouts of terrorists in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor...I don't want to reveal the number of terrorists killed during the operation. It is much more than in three-digit marks," the defence minister said during the poll campaign.

He asserted that India is now known as a powerful country in the world.

"India does not provoke anyone, but if anyone provokes us, we will not spare them," he added.