Ladakh gets 5 new districts

Leh/New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at bolstering governance and development in the Union Territory of Ladakh, Union Home minister Amit Shah announced the creation of five new districts on Monday. This decision raises the total number of districts in Ladakh from two to seven, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the local population.



The newly created districts are Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang. These additions to the existing districts of Leh and Kargil are expected to bring administrative services closer to the people and enhance the overall development of the region.

Announcing the decision on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Shah stated: “The Union Home Ministry has decided to create the five new districts in pursuit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh.” He added that the new districts “will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorstep by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the creation of the new districts as a step towards better governance and prosperity. He said: “Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang will now receive more focused attention, bringing services and opportunities even closer to people.” The Prime Minister congratulated the people of Ladakh on this development.

Ladakh, which became a Union Territory on August 5, 2019, following the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, is the largest UT in terms of area but the second least populous. It spans 86,904 square kilometres and shares borders with China and Pakistan, with a population of 2.74 lakh according to the 2011 census.

The announcement has been welcomed by various local leaders and organisations. Former BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal termed it a ‘Janmashtami’ gift for the people of Ladakh. He praised the central government’s efforts, saying: “In 2018, the BJP granted Ladakh a separate division and also fulfilled the demand for UT next year besides enhancing the budget to Rs 6,000 crore. We welcome the decision which is in accordance with the aspirations of the people.”

Sonam Wangchuk, a climate activist and member of the Leh Apex Body, expressed gratitude to the home minister and the Modi government. However, he raised questions about the nature of these new districts, asking whether they would be “just administrative districts or democratic units wherein they have autonomous district councils like Leh and Kargil.”

While the creation of new districts has been widely appreciated, some local organisations continue to push for additional demands. The Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have been advocating for four major demands, including granting of statehood and extension of the sixth schedule of the Constitution to Ladakh.

Nawang Rigzin Jora, the Congress’ Ladakh president, welcomed the Centre’s decision but emphasised that “just creating administrative districts would not save the environment, culture and identity of the people of Ladakh for which they are on the streets for the last over four years.” He argued that the creation of more districts strengthened their demand for statehood, citing the example of Pondicherry, which has a legislative Assembly with only four districts. The Ladakh Buddhist Association President, Chering Dorje Lakrook, who is also co-chairman of the Leh Apex Body, stated that the government’s decision fulfilled a justified demand of the people. However, he clarified that this development would not impact their ongoing struggle for their four main demands, including statehood and constitutional safeguards.

Despite the positive reception of the new districts, the Leh Apex Body and KDA have announced their intention to continue their peaceful struggle for their broader demands. They plan to undertake a foot march from Leh to Delhi beginning September 1 to press for their remaining demands.