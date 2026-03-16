Ladakh agitation: Rallies held in Leh, Kargil two days after Wangchuk's release

Leh: Two days after the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, rallies were held in Leh and Kargil towns on Monday on a call given by agitating groups to press the Centre for early resumption of talks on their demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

Kargil and adjoining Drass also observed a complete shutdown, even as security was tightened across the Union Territory in view of the protest call given by Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) -- the two groups that are spearheading the agitation over the past five years.

No untoward incident was reported from anywhere, officials said.

It was the first major rally by LAB since violence had erupted during protests in September, prompting a clampdown by authorities, and came two days after Wangchuk was released by the Centre after nearly six months in detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

The LAB and KDA had called the protest before Wangchuk's release to demand the next round of talks with the Union Home Ministry, as promised during the High-Powered Committee meeting.

The last round of talks was held on February 4. During the meeting, which was the first since last year's clashes, both groups had demanded that Wangchuk be freed and 70 other detainees be released unconditionally.

The Director General of Police of Ladakh, Mukesh Singh, visited the rally site at Singay Namgyal Chowk in Leh to take stock of the security arrangements, with additional police and security personnel deployed across the town to maintain law and order.

Led by LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay, the protesters started from the Singay Namgyal Chowk and marched to Leh polo ground with participants, including a sizeable number of women, chanting slogans in support of the demands for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule.

Some of the participants were also seen carrying pictures of the four persons who were killed in firing after a LAB-sponsored protest rally turned violent in September last year.

A similar rally was also held in Kargil town, where KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbali, Member of Parliament Haneefa Jan and prominent activist and KDA member Sajjad Kargilli addressed the gathering.

They reiterated the demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion, besides seeking the release of two jailed activists and the revocation of cases in connection with last year’s violence in Leh.

Kargil and adjoining Drass observed a complete shutdown.

Talking to reporters in Leh, Dorjay thanked the people for turning up in large numbers for the rally despite the barricading of roads and imposition of restrictions by the administration.

“I would like to congratulate the people of Ladakh for maintaining complete peace despite strong provocation,” the LAB leader said, terming the rally a “big success”.

He said there are some people who try to claim that the Apex Body has no public support. “Today, the people of Ladakh have demonstrated that the public stands with the Apex Body and the KDA,” he said.

Wangchuk, a prominent leader of the agitation, was detained under the NSA in September for allegedly instigating violence during the protests.

The Centre on Saturday announced that it was revoking the detention of Wangchuk to "facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders".