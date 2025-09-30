LAB halts talks demanding probe; govt says doors open for dialogue

Leh: The Leh Apex Body (LAB), spearheading the agitation for statehood and constitutional safeguards in Ladakh, on Monday suspended talks with the Centre after four protestors were killed in police firing, demanding a judicial inquiry and release of all detainees, including activist Sonam Wangchuk, even as the Union Home Ministry reiterated its openness to dialogue and highlighted past gains from negotiations, such as enhanced reservations, women’s representation in local councils, and ongoing recruitment drives.

The announcement came against the backdrop of widespread unrest that has gripped the Union Territory since violent protests on September 24, which left four people dead and more than two dozen injured. The fourth victim, a former army soldier, was cremated earlier in the day under heavy security in Leh, where curfew remains in force.

LAB chairman Thupstan Chhewang and co-chairman Chering Dorjay said dialogue could not continue in the prevailing situation. “We will urge the Home Ministry and the UT administration to take steps to address the atmosphere of fear, grief and anger that is there,” they said, calling for restoration of a “conducive atmosphere” before resuming discussions.

The LAB has set two clear conditions: a judicial probe headed by a retired Supreme Court judge into the September 24 violence and the unconditional release of all detainees, including Wangchuk, who has been held under the National Security Act (NSA). All pending cases against protestors must also be revoked, the leaders said.

Chhewang, a two-time former Member of Parliament, described the decision to suspend talks as unanimous. “As long as peace is not restored and a conducive atmosphere is not created, we will not participate in any talks,” he said. Dorjay added that unless “right steps” are taken before October 6, LAB would not reconsider its decision to return to the table.

Hours after LAB’s boycott announcement, the Union Home Ministry released a brief statement reiterating its openness to dialogue. “We would continue to welcome the discussion with Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance through the High-Powered Committee on Ladakh or any such platform,” it said.

The ministry highlighted past outcomes of the dialogue mechanism, including increased reservations for Scheduled Tribes, women’s reservations in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs), protection to local languages, and commencement of recruitment for 1,800 government posts. “We are confident that continuous dialogue would yield the desired results in the near future,” the statement added.

The LAB leaders also pushed back strongly against recent allegations by the administration that protestors were acting at the behest of “foreign powers” and that Wangchuk was involved in “anti-national activities”. Chhewang said, “The people of Ladakh will never tolerate the ‘anti-national’ or ‘Pakistani agent’ tag, as they have always shown loyalty to the country,” and demanded proof for the claims.

Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, also rejected the charges. She said he had been protesting in the “most Gandhian way possible” and blamed the escalation on security forces. “Who gave the CRPF the right to open fire on their own people, on their own youth?” she asked.

Authorities have maintained that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) acted in self-defence after protesters turned violent. LAB leaders, however, allege that “excessive force” was used, leading to the deaths and injuries.

The latest crisis has its roots in dissatisfaction with the Union Territory status granted to Ladakh in August 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370. According to Chhewang, while UT status was the outcome of a “long struggle of 70 years”, it was “not as per our expectations and justice”. He said the safeguards earlier available under Articles 370 and 35A were eroded, leading to fresh agitation.

The LAB has been pressing for four core demands: statehood, extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, a separate job cadre and public service commission, and separate Lok Sabha representation. The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which has coordinated with LAB on these demands, has also sought the release of Wangchuk and warned that the Centre’s failure to address Ladakh’s aspirations is “alienating” the people.

“We are on a single page,” Dorjay said when asked about KDA’s stand, though he admitted no direct communication had been made to them yet. KDA leader Sajjad Kagili had earlier in the day warned that ignoring Ladakh’s demands was deepening a sense of betrayal. “A sense of alienation and betrayal is increasing among the people of Ladakh. The people of Ladakh are the strength of this country. They should not be pushed to the wall,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leh remained under curfew on Monday, with only a two-hour relaxation at 4 pm. Tourists visiting the region found themselves stranded in hotels, unable to visit local attractions or markets. Many expressed disappointments over closed businesses and the suspension of mobile internet services.

The disturbances have further dented Ladakh’s tourism industry, which stakeholders say was only beginning to recover from earlier setbacks. The sector had already suffered cancellations after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, and the September violence has worsened travellers’ confidence.

For now, LAB has left the door ajar for talks, saying it could reconsider its decision on October 6 if the Centre meets its conditions. But the leaders warned that unless peace is restored and the demands are addressed, they will not resume discussions.

“The dialogue on our core four demands had continued for five years,” Chhewang said, “but the deadly violence of September 24 shattered the process.”