L-G proposes Sept 21 for Atishi’s swearing-in

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has proposed September 21 for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Atishi, following Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation from the post. This development comes after Kejriwal, who led the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, announced his decision to step down.



The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said Kejriwal will forgo his security detail and vacate the chief minister’s residence within the next 15 days, opting to live a more ordinary life. The ceremony to officially install Atishi is expected to be a low-key affair, taking place at Raj Niwas, given the context of Kejriwal’s resignation.

AAP functionaries have indicated that Atishi herself has described the moment as sombre, requesting party leaders and supporters to refrain from celebrating her upcoming appointment. A source from the L-G Secretariat revealed that the resignation letter from Kejriwal has been forwarded to President Droupadi Murmu, and the proposed date for the new chief minister’s oath-taking has been communicated accordingly.

Following Atishi’s claim to form the new government, speculation around the new council of ministers has intensified. Sources within AAP suggest that key figures from the previous administration, including Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Imran Hussain, are likely to retain their positions. Additionally, two new party MLAs may be added to the Cabinet, with Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi or Kondli constituency’s Kuldeep Kumar among potential candidates.

The Delhi Assembly session to affirm Atishi’s majority will be convened on September 26-27. The current Assembly’s term is set to conclude on February 23, 2025, with elections anticipated in early February.