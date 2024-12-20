Kulgam encounter: Five terrorists killed

Srinagar: Five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including a self-styled top commander of the outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said here. Two security forces personnel sustained injuries in the operation that was launched in the early hours of the day, they said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kadder in Behibagh area of

the district on Wednesday night following information about the presence of suspected terrorists there, the officials said. They said the search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire on security forces, who retaliated.

The slain ultras include a self-styled commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen Farooq Ahmad Bhat alias Nali, who was allegedly involved in a series of terror related crimes in south Kashmir area.

The other ultras killed in the operation have been identified as Irfan Lone, Adil Hussain, Mushtaq Itoo and Yasir Javaid, all local residents.

Search operations were continuing in the area as police requested local residents not to go close to the encounter site due to safety reasons.