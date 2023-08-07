Kuki MLAs afraid of travelling to Imphal, likely to skip Assembly session

Kolkata: Most of the Kuki MLAs irrespective of their party affiliations are unlikely to attend the Manipur Assembly session slated to be called from August 21 in view of the continued ethnic violence, according to leaders from the community.

An apex Meitei organisation COCOMI, which has been spearheading demands for an early session of the Assembly to "unanimously" reject demands for separate administrative units for Kukis, however, claimed that it would ensure safety of tribal MLAs if "they really want to come."

"In view of the prevailing law and order situation, it will not be possible on my part to attend the upcoming session,” said LM Khaute, BJP MLA for Churachandpur, one of the worst-hit districts by the ongoing race riots.

For good measure, Khaute added that the violence and the lack of a resolution to demands made by the Kukis for a separate administration “will not make it possible for all the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar MLAs to attend the session.”

There are 10 Kuki-Zomi MLAs, including seven from the BJP, two from the Kuki People’s Alliance and one independent, in the Manipur House which has a strength of 60 members.

Tongmang Haokip, president of the Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA), also said, “The MLAs will not be travelling to Imphal as one BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who represents Thanlon, was badly assaulted there, he is still under medical care.”

He added that this apprehension could be addressed only “if there is a guarantee from the state government and the Centre and adequate steps are taken for the safety of MLAs.”

Without Kuki representation, analysts said it is unlikely that any meaningful discussion on the ethnic rioting which has engulfed Manipur for the last three months claiming more than 160 lives could be made.

A cabal of Kuki organisations including the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), Kuki Chiefs’ Association (KSAM) and Kuki Women Union (KWU) have also asked the MLAs to refrain from travelling to Imphal to attend the session.

Naga Hoho, a powerful civic body of the Naga tribes, has also asked the 10 Naga MLAs in Manipur not to attend the Assembly session, claiming that the Manipur government has been working against peace talks with Naga groups.