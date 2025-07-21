Kolkata STF nabs prime accused in Patna hospital shootout case

Kolkata: The Patna Police on Sunday praised the active support provided by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police in arresting four persons, including the prime accused in the Patna hospital shootout case.

On Saturday morning, the STF detained five persons from an apartment in New Town in connection with the shootout inside the ICU of a Patna hospital, in which Chandan Mishra—a convict serving a life sentence—was gunned down. However, according to the West Bengal Police STF sources, these 5 people were released later.

A few hours later, five more persons were detained from a house in Anandapur of which four people were reportedly arrested. All were wanted by Patna Police. Among these 4 people, was the alleged shooter and prime accused, Tausif alias Badshah. The accused— a total of four persons —were later handed over to Patna Police.

In a Press release, Patna Police stated that the plan to kill Chandan Mishra was hatched at the residence of Nishu Khan, who was also arrested along with the other accused. Thanking Kolkata Police, the statement read: “In the above case, Kolkata Police and Kolkata STF provided commendable support. A team was also formed by Kolkata Police, which continuously extended active assistance to Patna Police.”

Chandan Mishra, a resident of Buxar district, was serving a life term in a murder case. According to police, he was involved in 24 criminal cases, including over 12 for murder. He was arrested by Kolkata STF in 2014 and was initially lodged at Buxar Central Jail before being transferred to Bhagalpur Central Jail. Recently, he had been released from Beur Central Jail on a 15-day parole for medical treatment, which was set to end on July 18. CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral, showed armed men arriving at the hospital on two motorcycles, entering the ICU and shooting Mishra dead. They fled without facing any resistance and were seen celebrating in front of the hospital before leaving.