Kohli, Rohit and Jadeja: A hat-trick of retirements stuns cricket world

New Delhi: A hat-trick is to be celebrated in cricket, whether it’s a bowler claiming three wickets, a batter hammering three centuries, or a series of wins. However, a hat-trick of retirements from T20 Internationals, announced by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja in succession, has flummoxed Indian cricket fans.



The triumph against South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup in Barbados on Saturday night is being celebrated in India and abroad. Yet, what has come as a massive surprise is three superstars in their own right deciding to walk into the sunset from T20 Internationals, leaving everyone shell-shocked.

Timing in cricket is crucial, whether it's a batter scoring runs, a captain making the right calls, or a bowler claiming wickets. To say that these three retirements have come like a tsunami wave would be no exaggeration. Retirement in professional sports is a personal decision. There is an old adage: when an athlete retires, if the question asked is ‘why,’ it means they have left a mark and are still valued.

In the case of Kohli, Rohit, and Jadeja, their decision to quit is personal. Their farewell messages make it clear they are leaving on an incredible high. The news of Kohli's retirement was captured in the Sunday edition of this newspaper.

“This is my last game as well, no better time to say goodbye to this format. I’ve loved every moment of this. I started my career for India playing this format, and this is what I wanted. I wanted to win the World Cup,” Rohit said on Saturday night in Barbados. Emotional on the back of India’s first ICC tournament win in 11 years, Rohit added: “I am completely lost and can’t say what kind of emotions I am going through. I can’t explain it in words. Let this sink in.”

These words sum up what the Indian skipper has achieved in international T20 cricket, where he has played in all the World Cups in the shortest format. For those who may have missed the questions, some on social media had asked if Rohit and Kohli were really suited for T20 cricket before the World Cup selection.

In this World Cup, which ended so recently, each Indian player, whether in the playing XI or not, has shown he is a team member to the core. Those who did not make it to the XI were also ready and sharp. But the fact remains that three men in their mid-30s have decided to move on.

“With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 Internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats. Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support,” wrote Jadeja on his Instagram handle.

Cricket enthusiasts may rely on statistics and data to highlight what Kohli, Rohit, and Jadeja did for India in T20 Internationals. For the die-hard fan who cherishes moments and glory, the trio walking away leaves many sad. And why not? They have been seasoned performers, even though Jadeja may have been off-colour in this World Cup. However, what is still certain is that the three men who have said no to T20 Internationals can still play Test cricket.

Age is not a factor in Test cricket, and when it comes to the hard series to be played Down Under later this year, Kohli, Rohit, and Jadeja will be available. It is up to the BCCI selectors to decide whom they want to pick, especially as a new coach will soon be named. Speculation suggests it will be Gautam Gambhir. But then, a new coach has so much to do after the way Rahul Dravid delivered a trophy and walked away. A man who rarely smiled showed emotions, shouted, and lifted the Cup as well. It was his dream come true.

Dravid has been a true champion, first as a batter, then as a captain, and later as a coach par excellence. He has been a calming influence on Team India for around two and a half years. Three finals for Team India under Dravid’s watchful eyes speak volumes. Dravid being Dravid, he has waved goodbye, even as fans are left with jaws gaping.

Are these emotions necessary, so many who will never be seen in T20 Internationals again? It is brilliant timing from all four who have made fans emotional: Kohli, Rohit, Jadeja, and The Wall – Rahul Dravid.