Kohli, Rahul smash unbeaten hundreds as India amass 356/2 against Pakistan

Colombo: Virat Kohli (122) and K L Rahul (111) struck unbeaten centuries to steer India to a commanding 356 for two against Pakistan in a Super 4 match of the Asia Cup here on Monday.



Kohli and Rahul shared an unbeaten 233-run stand off 194 balls after India started the reserve day on 147 for two.

It was India's joint highest total against Pakistan in ODIs.

Part time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed leaked 52 runs in 5.4 overs and was the most expensive bowler for Pakistan.

Brief Scores:

India: 356 for 2 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 122 not, K L Rahul 111 not out; S Khan 1/71).