‘Kite diplomacy’: PM Modi, Chancellor Merz hold talks; sign 19 agreements

Gandhinagar: India and Germany on Monday blended symbolism with strategy as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz engaged in what officials described as “kite diplomacy” in Ahmedabad, before unveiling measures to deepen cooperation in defence, trade, critical minerals and semiconductors. After talks, the two leaders pledged to strengthen overall bilateral ties to jointly navigate challenges arising from geopolitical upheaval, signing 19 agreements, including a roadmap for defence industrial collaboration, alongside pacts on higher education and telecommunications.

Modi and Merz also called for early finalisation of the India-European Union free trade agreement, describing it as critical to expanding the overall trade basket. To strengthen people-to-people contacts, a visa-free transit facility for Indian passport holders transiting through Germany was announced.

Merz arrived in Ahmedabad early Monday on a two-day visit to India, accompanied by a large business delegation. It is his first trip to Asia since becoming German Chancellor.

“The growing cooperation in defence and security is a symbol of our mutual trust and shared vision. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Chancellor Merz for simplifying the processes related to defence trade,” Modi said in a media statement after the talks.

“We will also work on a roadmap to enhance cooperation between our defence industries, which will open up new opportunities for co-development and co-production,” he added.

On regional security, the two leaders reaffirmed commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and respect for international law including UNCLOS. They announced a new bilateral Indo-Pacific consultation mechanism, in the backdrop of China’s increasing military activity in the region. Modi described the Indo-Pacific as a region of “high priority” for both countries.

The leaders also reaffirmed strong support for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), calling it transformational in reshaping global connectivity and commerce.

Modi said India and Germany were advancing joint projects in climate, energy and urban development, and pointed to a “mega project” in green hydrogen. “The new mega project in green hydrogen involving companies from both countries will prove to be a game-changer for the energy of the future,” he said.

He added, “India and Germany are working together to build secure, trusted, and resilient supply chains.”

Modi said trade and investment ties have injected “new energy” into the partnership, noting bilateral trade has crossed the $50 billion mark, the highest level so far. He also said more than 2,000 German companies have been operating in India for years, reflecting long-term confidence. Merz echoed concerns over economic coercion through supply chains. “We are experiencing that great powers use supply chains and raw materials increasingly as instruments of power. Together we want to oppose this,” he said. “We reduce unilateral dependencies of our supply chains and that makes both our economies more resilient.”

At the India-Germany CEOs Forum held at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar, Modi warned that dependence on critical technologies and machinery was being “weaponised” and said the two countries have a shared responsibility to build stronger supply chain resilience. “The world is changing rapidly. We are seeing how dependence on critical technologies and capital machinery is being weaponised today,” Modi said. “Thus, it is our shared responsibility to strengthen trusted and resilient supply chains for the world.”

He said a Joint Declaration of Intent in defence would support “co-innovation and co-production” and added that new openings would emerge in the space sector. Modi said both sides had also agreed to turn the relationship into a technology partnership, listing cooperation in semiconductors and possibilities in power, electronics, biotech, fintech, pharmaceuticals, quantum computing and cybersecurity.

Modi also said the India-EU FTA would be finalised soon. “In other words, the path is clear for you,” he told the German business delegation, inviting firms to manufacture in India for domestic demand and exports.

On mobility, Merz said Germany’s need for skilled Indian workers is growing rapidly, including caregivers and nurses. A signed skill partnership agreement is expected to facilitate movement of more Indian healthcare professionals to Germany, which hosts around 300,000 Indian expatriates and 60,000 students. Modi also invited German universities to open campuses in India, saying the higher education roadmap would give new direction to cooperation.

The leaders discussed global and regional issues including Ukraine and Gaza, and Modi reiterated support for peaceful solutions. They also backed reform of global institutions, including UN Security Council reform through the G4 framework. On terrorism, Modi said it is “a serious threat to all humanity” and both sides would fight it together “with full determination”. A joint statement said the leaders strongly condemned terrorism including cross-border terrorism and called for sustained international efforts. It said both sides condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year and a Delhi terror incident in November, and committed to strengthen cooperation against terrorist entities including those under the UN 1267 Sanctions Committee.

Merz also visited the Sabarmati Ashram with Modi and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. In the visitors’ book, he wrote, “Mahatma Gandhi’s unshakeable belief in the power of freedom and dignity of each and every individual inspires us to this day.” The two leaders later inaugurated the International Kite Festival-2026 at the Sabarmati Riverfront. A Gujarat government release said 135 kite flyers from 50 countries and nearly 1,000 Indian enthusiasts are participating. The festival continues till January 14, with over five lakh tourists expected, after last year’s footfall of 3.83 lakh. Merz also visited Adalaj Ni Vav, the iconic 1498-built, five-storey stepwell near Gandhinagar, and attended a private event at The House of MG heritage hotel in Ahmedabad.