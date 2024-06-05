Kingmakers Nitish & Chandrababu hold key to government formation

NEW DELHI: As the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) falls short of securing a majority in the Lok Sabha, all eyes are now on forging the coalition with its partners to form the new government at the Centre as INDIA bloc halted the saffron party’s 370 plus march.



Two political leaders, veterans of coalition politics have emerged as the key figures who will play a crucial role in the government formation of BJP-led NDA combine. Bihar chief minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) N Chandrababu Naidu have 28 Lok Sabha seats in their kitty.

While Nitish Kumar known for his flip-flops jumped on the bandwagon of NDA after ditching the INDIA bloc, Naidu spent two months in jail in a corruption case probed by Jagan Reddy’s administration. At times cold-shouldered by the BJP, Naidu joined the NDA and in the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh staged an epic comeback.

As the results started firming up by Tuesday evening, political circles were agog with talks that INDIA leaders may be reaching out to the two veterans. “If I reveal all our strategies now, PM Modi will become wary,’’ said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the press conference, dropping a broad hint.

RJD claimed that Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu “shared a dislike for vendetta politics” which could lead them away from the BJP-led NDA.

However, TDP has unequivocally pledged allegiance to the NDA, dismissing any speculation of a pivot towards the INDIA bloc.

“Our pre-poll pact with BJP and Janasena in Andhra Pradesh isn’t just political arithmetic; it’s a matter of credibility,” TDP’s senior leader Kanakamedala Ravindrakumar said.

“We will remain part of the NDA. There is absolutely no question of supporting the India Bloc,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources said that Nitish Kumar will on Wednesday take part in the NDA meeting scheduled in the national capital.

It became clear after the BJP suffered stunning losses in three Hindi heartland states that the party would have to rely on allies to form the government.

BJP’s key allies’ N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, the men of the moment, saw their parties leading or winning 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar respectively.

With the support of its other allies, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance(NDA) was on course to reach the 272-majority mark. The TDP also swept the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh dislodging Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge termed the poll outcome as the “victory of the people and that of democracy.”

It is the first time that Modi, 73, who was on track to equal Jawaharlal Nehru’s record as prime minister for a third consecutive term, will be dependent on allies to be in the government since he came into politics.

PM Modi described the NDA’s expected majority as a historic feat in India’s history, noting that people have placed their faith in the ruling alliance for a third consecutive term.

In a post on X, he said: “I bow to the ‘Janata Janardan’ for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people.”

The elections also highlighted the revival of the main Opposition Congress party under Rahul Gandhi, and the unexpected role of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh - under Akhilesh Yadav — as a giant slayer.