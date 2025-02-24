King Kohli leads the charge as India humiliate Pakistan

New Delhi: If you need to get Virat Kohli back in form, just bring on Pakistan. On Sunday, as cars heading to the stadium in Dubai caused a massive traffic jam and tickets sold for nearly 10 times their face value, King Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer delivered masterclasses as India showed no mercy to Pakistan. The six-wicket win in the high-stakes Champions Trophy clash is proof that India are streets ahead of Pakistan in cricket battles that have now become almost one-sided.

What does one say about these encounters, which now happen almost annually in some white-ball format or another? Well, India are always on the ascendant. If last year’s emphatic win against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup in New York was a statement, the desert duel in Dubai was no less mesmerising. Pakistan cringes, complains and gets roasted. Yet, what remains unchanged is their standard of cricket, which hit rock bottom long ago. Consider the humiliation: Pakistan was the designated host, yet couldn’t compel India to travel to their country. Dubai may be a neutral venue, but India reigns supreme there.

After the Indian bowlers, led by Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav, did a fantastic job of stifling Pakistan’s batting lineup, every Indian—whether inside the stadium, watching on TV, or streaming on mobile—was rooting for a dominant chase. The Indian bowling attack, missing Jasprit Bumrah, had its uncertainties. It wasn’t the best day for Mohammed Shami, but Pandya and Kuldeep produced a lethal combination to restrict Pakistan to 241 in 49.4 overs. The Pakistani batters struggled and choked under pressure. Despite a few lapses in the field, skipper Rohit Sharma rotated his bowlers effectively.

The pitch was criticised for not being conducive to stroke-making. But the best batters thrive on any surface. In white-ball cricket, India reign supreme. To peak twice—against Bangladesh and Pakistan—was a double delight. If the bowlers throttled Pakistan, what followed with the bat from Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill was pure artistry. Rohit Sharma, batting in his signature style, raced to 20 off 15 balls, but the real masterclass came from Gill and Kohli.

Gill has been in sublime form. The way he has mastered the one-day format is a treat to watch. Having already scored two centuries, he stepped up in this high-pressure match, absorbing the tension like a sponge. His effortless caressing of the Pakistani bowlers, coupled with that straight drive—what Ravi Shastri would call a “tracer bullet”—was a perfect blend of balance, footwork, and poise.

Then came Kohli’s moment to prove he is still the King. He has been trying hard—perhaps too hard—to regain form. On this night, he was determined not to throw away his wicket. His perfectly paced 100, his 51st ODI century, came off 111 balls, laced with seven boundaries. It was a masterclass in controlled aggression.

“At 36, a week off is very good. It takes a lot out of me to put in that much effort,” said Kohli, referring to the last Group A clash against New Zealand on March 2. “It feels good to bat in that manner in an important game, where a semifinal spot was there to be taken, after Rohit (Sharma) fell. My job was clear—to control the middle overs, not take risks against spinners, and take on pacers.”

He knew exactly what was required. “I was happy with the template; it’s how I play in ODIs,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation after scoring his fourth century against Pakistan. When asked about his approach to the innings, he added, “I have a decent understanding of my game. It’s about keeping the outside noise away, taking care of my energy levels and thoughts.

“It’s easy for me to get pulled into expectations and the frenzy around games like these (India-Pakistan). I kept telling myself I’ll give my 100 percent while fielding. It’s why I take pride in it. When you put your head down and go about your work, things work out.”

For those who question his longevity, Kohli’s innings was the perfect answer. His concentration was unwavering, his body in perfect sync, and his bat gleamed like a rapier. He thrives against Pakistan. He knew he had to score—not just for himself, but for the team. Crossing 14,000 ODI runs while forging a crucial partnership with Shreyas Iyer (56) set the platform for India’s emphatic win. When he reached his century, the celebrations were pure ecstasy.

There’s something about thriving on the grandest stage, and Kohli seized the moment. He silenced critics and even won over Pakistani social media influencers, who couldn’t help but admire his genius. Politically, India vs Pakistan will always be a battle of ideologies. In cricket, however, there is no contest—India dominates, whether it’s a battle or a war. Their arsenal, built on homegrown talent, boasts names like Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer.

India’s back-to-back wins reinforce their immense depth and quality. On a day when an injured Jasprit Bumrah made a guest appearance to collect his ICC awards, he would have been proud to witness his team’s emphatic triumph.