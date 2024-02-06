‘King Charles III diagnosed with cancer’

London: Buckingham Palace on Monday confirmed that King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, though not prostate cancer, discovered during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The specific type of cancer remains undisclosed, but the palace confirmed the King has begun “regular treatments” as of Monday and maintains a positive outlook. Public engagements will be postponed, with senior royals stepping in during his absence.

The King’s sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were personally informed of the diagnosis. Prince William remains in regular contact, while Prince Harry, residing in the US, plans to visit his father in the UK soon.

The palace declined to share details about the cancer stage or prognosis.