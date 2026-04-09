Khera moves Telangana HC seeking anticipatory bail

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday approached the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a Guwahati case linked to his allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, a day after Assam Police searched his Delhi residence. Khera, chairman of the AICC Media and Publicity Department, cited his Hyderabad address and requested pre-arrest bail, stating he is a “law-abiding citizen” with no criminal record and is willing to cooperate. The plea, filed on April 7, is scheduled for hearing on Thursday. The case stems from Khera’s April 5 claim that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma held multiple passports and foreign assets not disclosed in election filings, which the family dismissed as “false” and “malicious”.

Police registered a case under BNS provisions including false election statements and cheating. Officers who visited his Delhi residence reported finding “incriminating” material.

Sarma accused Khera of evading questioning, while Khera said he was being targeted instead of receiving answers. Assam votes on Thursday.