Key suspect in Baba Siddique murder previously questioned in Salman Khan shooting

Mumbai Police are on the hunt for Shubham Lonkar, who is emerging as a pivotal suspect in the high-profile murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in Bandra last week. Lonkar had previously been questioned regarding a shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in April but was released due to a lack of evidence. Current investigations have suggested that Lonkar played a crucial role in Siddique's assassination. The late politician, a three-time MLA associated with the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, was the victim of a violent attack that has raised serious concerns within the community. Following the shooting near Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments, Lonkar, suspected of having ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was among those detained for questioning. Reports indicate that his name surfaced during interrogations with other individuals connected to the case. Although he was accused of harboring suspects from the earlier shooting, he was released because no solid evidence linked him to the crime.

The police have indicated that both Lonkar brothers—Shubham and Pravin—are considered significant conspirators in the murder of Siddique. They allegedly recruited shooters Dharamraj Kashyap and Shiv Kumar Gautam for the crime. A Facebook post that appeared to take responsibility for the murder was reportedly linked to Shubham Lonkar's account. While Pravin was arrested in Pune on Sunday, Shubham remains on the run. In court proceedings on Monday, police officially mentioned the Lonkar brothers, indicating that the Bishnoi gang could be involved in Siddique's death. In the controversial Facebook post, Lonkar claimed that Siddique was targeted due to his connections with India's most wanted terrorist, Dawood Ibrahim, and his relationship with Salman Khan. He also referenced the death of Anuj Thapan, a suspect in the prior shooting incident, who died while in police custody. Thapan was found dead on May 1 in a lock-up of the Mumbai Crime Branch. Authorities attributed his death to suicide; however, his family contends that he suffered torture while detained. In his post, Lonkar warned, “We do not have any enmity with anyone, but whoever helps Salman Khan and the Dawood gang, keep your accounts in order ('hisab-kitaab kar lena').” The police are currently working to verify the authenticity of this post. In light of these developments, security has been enhanced around Salman Khan's residence in Bandra and his farmhouse in Panvel, as concerns over potential threats grow.