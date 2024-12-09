Key investment destination: FDI inflows in India cross $1 tn

New Delhi:Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India has surpassed $1 trillion during the period from April 2000 to September 2024, underscoring the country’s position as a key global investment destination. According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the cumulative FDI, including equity, reinvested earnings, and other capital, totaled $1,033.40 billion.

Mauritius (25 per cent) and Singapore (24 per cent) were the largest contributors, followed by the US (10 per cent). Key sectors attracting FDI include services, computer software, telecommunications, construction, and pharmaceuticals. Notably, FDI equity inflows into India’s manufacturing sector reached $165.1 billion in the 2014-2024 period, marking a 69 per cent increase over the previous decade.

The government’s proactive reforms and favorable policies have been instrumental in maintaining this growth. Experts predict that FDI inflows will continue to rise, driven by favorable macroeconomic conditions, attractive production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, and expanding industrial output.

As India looks ahead to 2025, industry leaders remain optimistic about sustained FDI growth, citing the country’s resilience amid global challenges.