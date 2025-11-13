Key accused travelled to Turkiye, planned multiple terror strike

NEW DELHI: Investigators probing Monday’s car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort that killed at least 12 people and injured 30 have uncovered a complex “white-collar” terror network involving several doctors, two of whom had travelled to Turkiye and were allegedly radicalised there. Officials say the group had planned multiple attacks in the capital, including one around Republic Day, and had earlier considered striking on the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6. They had conducted multiple reconnaissances of the area around the monument.

According to Delhi Police and central agencies, the module—centred in Faridabad and linked to banned outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind—had stockpiled nearly 3,000 kilograms of explosive chemicals across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The car that exploded near the Red Fort was being driven by Dr Umar Nabi, a 28-year-old physician from Pulwama, who is believed to have been killed in the blast.

Officials say Nabi was driving a Hyundai i20 loaded with explosives when it detonated near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station at around 6:52 pm on Monday. The powerful blast tore through the evening traffic, setting nearby vehicles ablaze and sending debris flying. CCTV footage showed a sudden flash of light before chaos erupted as people ran for cover.

Initial forensic analysis from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) suggests that the device contained ammonium nitrate mixed with a petroleum-based fuel oil, a combination commonly used in improvised explosive devices (IEDs). However, laboratory scientists also found traces of a stronger, as yet unidentified explosive compound, indicating a modified or unconventional formulation. Over 40 items, including live rounds and cartridge cases, were recovered from the scene.

A senior forensic expert said, “One of the samples chemically resembles ammonium nitrate, but another sample points to a higher-grade explosive material. Further tests are underway to confirm its composition.”

Post-mortem examinations at Maulana Azad Medical College revealed injuries consistent with a close-range detonation—fractures, head trauma, and internal damage to the lungs and abdomen—suggesting that several victims were thrown by the shockwave rather than by shrapnel. Investigators noted the absence of military-grade explosive residue on the victims’ clothing, reinforcing the theory that the device was an improvised one and possibly assembled incorrectly, which may have reduced its overall destructive impact.

Officials say the investigation has uncovered evidence that key suspects Dr Umar Nabi and Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie—both associated with Faridabad’s Al-Falah University—were radicalised after travelling to Turkiye in 2021. Their passports confirm the trip, undertaken shortly after they joined Telegram groups allegedly run by handlers linked to Pakistan-based JeM operative Umar bin Khattab.

A senior intelligence officer said the doctors were instructed by their handlers to disperse across India after returning from Turkiye and select potential targets for coordinated strikes. “Their reconnaissance included crowded public areas and important monuments in Delhi. Red Fort was among their top targets,” the officer said.

Investigators also found that the module had considered staging an attack during Diwali but was unable to execute it. Digital data retrieved from mobile towers and CCTV footage shows that Nabi and Ganaie conducted multiple surveys around the Red Fort area in early January, mapping security patrols and crowd density.

“These visits were part of a detailed reconnaissance ahead of a planned strike on Republic Day,” a Delhi Police official said.

According to officials, Nabi’s original plan was to stage a major explosion around December 6, marking the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary. Interrogation of the eight arrested suspects and questioning of family members revealed that Nabi had told relatives during an October visit to Kashmir that he would be “unavailable for three months.” Investigators believe this was a coded reference to his plan to go underground after planting the explosive-laden vehicle.

The plan began to fall apart after Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Dr Ganaie on charges of putting up posters supporting JeM in Srinagar on October 19. CCTV footage showed Ganaie and several others involved in the act. That arrest led to the discovery of 360 kilograms of ammonium nitrate from his rented accommodation in Faridabad and exposed the interstate terror network.

Officials believe that Nabi panicked after watching a Faridabad police officer on television on November 10 announcing the recovery of nearly 2,900 kilograms of explosives linked to the module. He is thought to have driven to Old Delhi, parked his car near Sunehri Masjid, and spent nearly three hours at a nearby mosque on Asaf Ali Road before setting out toward the Red Fort. The explosion that followed is believed to have been accidental and premature, triggered while the device was still incomplete. Investigators say shrapnel had not yet been fitted into the vehicle-based improvised explosive device (VBIED).

A senior police officer said, “He stayed at the mosque for about three hours, possibly to collect himself or wait for instructions. We are examining whether this was intended as a suicide mission or a premature detonation.”

Eight people have so far been arrested in connection with the case. Seven of them are from Jammu and Kashmir: Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil; Yasir-ul-Ashraf; Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid; Maulvi Irfan Ahmad; Zameer Ahmad Ahanger alias Mutlasha; Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie alias Musaib; and Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather. The eighth, Dr Shaheen Sayeed, is from Lucknow.

Police described the group as a “white-collar terror module” composed largely of educated professionals, including doctors and university faculty members. Nabi, who taught at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, had used forged documents to purchase a Ford EcoSport registered under a fake Delhi address. Investigators believe the vehicle may have been intended for a subsequent attack.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has detained a Faridabad-based car dealer and instructed all used car dealerships across Delhi and adjoining states to verify and share recent sale records.

Al-Falah University, distancing itself from the case, issued a statement on Wednesday saying it was “deeply anguished by the unfortunate developments” and that it had only a professional association with the two doctors. “The university stands in solidarity with the nation,” the statement said.

Forensic teams have collected over 40 samples from the blast site. Preliminary findings confirm the presence of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate, and sulphur, the same materials recovered from the Faridabad site linked to the accused.

Officials said that 3,000 kilograms of explosive substances were recovered in total, including 360 kilograms from Ganaie’s accommodation. The cache also contained small arms and ammunition. Forensic experts found two used cartridges and a live round at the Red Fort site. Detailed chemical analysis and ballistics examination are underway to determine whether the recovered cartridges are linked to any of the weapons seized earlier.

Investigators are also analysing mobile tower dump data from the Red Fort area between 3 pm and 6:30 pm on the day of the blast to reconstruct Nabi’s movements and communications. According to officials, preliminary data shows Ganaie’s repeated presence around the monument during the first week of January, suggesting active planning for an attack around Republic Day.

Sources involved in the investigation say the Red Fort explosion could have been part of a series of coordinated strikes inspired by the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The discovery of large quantities of explosive material, combined with reconnaissance data and digital evidence, indicates that the network was preparing for multiple high-impact operations.

Police and central agencies are now examining whether other members of the group, who may still be at large, have access to similar materials or equipment. Officials are also verifying financial transactions and encrypted communications exchanged through Telegram and other messaging platforms used by the module.

While investigators continue to determine whether the November 10 blast was an accident or an aborted fidayeen mission, they believe that the quick arrests in Faridabad may have prevented a far deadlier chain of attacks across Delhi.

“The recovery of such a massive cache of explosives and the timing of the arrests suggest that a much larger tragedy was averted,” a senior security official said.