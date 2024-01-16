Kerala Young Congress chief faces additional arrests in Secretariat march violence case

Rahul Mamkootathil, Kerala state president of Youth Congress, currently in jail for his involvement in a protest march to the Secretariat that turned violent last month, has been arrested again by the police investigating the case, police said on Tuesday.

According to an officer from the Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment police station, Mamkootathil is now facing charges in three additional cases related to the march.

These cases involve incidents such as the damages of police vehicles during the protest, the officer said.

Currently held at Poojappura Central prison, Mamkootathil is expected to be brought before court on Tuesday.

This development occurred as a local court was set to consider his bail plea on Wednesday regarding the cases filed against him in connection with the clashes during the Secretariat march.

The march, organised last month, aimed to draw attention to the alleged attacks of Youth Congress workers by police and workers of youth outfit of the ruling CPI(M) during the state government's Nava Kerala Sadas programme led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.