Kerala rolls overhauled: 9L names dropped, 2.69 cr left

Thiruvananthapuram: The ECI on Saturday published the final electoral roll in Kerala after the SIR exercise, with around nine lakh names removed from the list.

The total number of voters in the state now stands at over 2.69 crore.

The Election Commission of India also shared a link—http://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in—enabling the public to check their names on the updated list.

According to data released by the ECI at a press meet on Friday, the revised electoral roll has 2,69,53,644 voters, compared to 2,78,50,855 before the Special Intensive Revision began in October last year.

As many as 8,97,211 voters were removed following the SIR exercise, the ECI said.

In the revised list, male voters number 1,31,26,048, female voters 1,38,27,319, and transgender voters 277, officials said.

The number of overseas voters in the updated roll is 2,23,558, while service voters stand at 54,110.

ECI officials said 36.88 lakh voters were issued notices for hearings as part of the SIR process, of whom 53,229 were excluded from the final list.

Meanwhile, the voter list of the State Election Commission, based on which the 2025 local body elections were conducted, had 2,86,07,658 voters.

The ECI said an additional 4,01,368 applications for correction, inclusion and deletion were received between January 31 and February 16. The Commission added that aggrieved voters can approach it after the release of the final list for inclusion or deletion. The final list will also be provided to political parties for verification.

Officials added that names can be included in the electoral roll until the last date for filing nominations for the Assembly elections.