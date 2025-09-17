Kerala govt rejects opposition claims of 'failing' to explain brain fever deaths

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday rejected the opposition UDF's charge that it "failed" to provide a scientific explanation for the amoebic meningoencephalitis outbreak in the state, saying guidelines have been issued giving details of the brain fever and its causes.

Responding to the opposition claims in the assembly that the state government was "stumbling in the dark" on dealing with the brain fever, Health Minister Veena George said that Kerala was the first state in the country to frame guidelines on dealing with the disease.

She also referred to the various steps taken by the local bodies and the Haritha Karma Mission to create awareness about the disease and how it can be prevented.

During her response, she also mentioned that the awareness programmes were also held in Mannarkkad, unlike what the MLA from there -- N Samsudheen -- claimed, and asked whether he had not been to his constituency.

Her comment evoked a sharp reaction from Samsudheen and other opposition MLAs, who demanded that he be given a chance to respond to her remark.

As the minister refused to yield, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said that the UDF was boycotting the House proceedings for the day for not allowing the Mannarkkad MLA to respond to the remark about him.

On the other hand, Speaker A N Shamseer and other MLAs of the ruling front contended that Samsudheen used inappropriate words against the minister.

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan also demanded an apology from Samsudheen.

However, Satheesan denied that the Mannarkkad MLA said anything inappropriate.

After the opposition walked out, the minister continued to respond to the UDF's allegations that the health system in the state "was on ventilator" and that the state government has failed to find out how the brain fever is spreading.

She claimed that the state has made tremendous gains in the health sector and its hospitals and medical colleges had all the facilities to provide the best care and treatment to the people.

George maintained that this was not the situation during the last UDF administration.

In view of her response, the Speaker denied permission for adjourning the House proceedings for the day to discuss the matter.

Prior to her response, Satheesan said that there were 68 cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis in the state this year, with 19 people dying of the infection.

He said that there have been 120 cases of the disease in the state since its first detection in 2016 and alleged that the state government has not framed any protocol to deal with the brain fever.

Besides the issue of the brain fever, he also claimed that Kerala had the second-highest out-of-pocket expense for medical treatments by the public in the country.

He also alleged that the health sector in the state was "stagnant" and that there was "robbery and loot" in procurement of equipment by the administration during the covid period.

The opposition leader urged the government to take immediate steps to address the problems in the health machinery and to allay the concerns of the public regarding the spread of amoebic meningoencephalitis in the state.

Other opposition leaders also criticised the health machinery of the state and said that, even if it is not a communicable disease, the brain fever is spreading fast and has already been reported in various districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Malappuram, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

George rejected the criticism and allegations of the opposition, pointing out the various measures taken by the Left government in the last nine years.

She said that there were more medical colleges and cath labs, larger insurance coverage and liver transplant facilities in the state as compared to the time when the UDF was in power.

The minister also contended that the opposition was criticising the state's health machinery only to benefit the private hospitals.

The adjournment motion on the matter was moved by Samsudheen, who claimed that the Health department is struggling to manage the situation.

A rare and often fatal brain infection, amoebic meningoencephalitis is caused by free-living amoeba in contaminated waters.