Kerala govt collects DNA samples, ration card details to identify missing people

Wayanad: The Kerala government has launched a comprehensive effort to identify missing persons following the devastating landslide in the Mundakkai region of Wayanad district. In a coordinated approach, authorities are collecting blood samples from survivors and relatives for DNA analysis, while also gathering crucial identification data.

The Health Department has begun the process of DNA sample collection, focusing first on unidentified bodies recovered from the disaster site. These samples will be compared with those taken from survivors and relatives to aid in identification. Counselling is being provided to individuals before sample collection to ensure their emotional well-being during this difficult process.

Simultaneously, the Civil Supplies Department is compiling information from ration cards, Aadhaar numbers, and linked phone numbers to assist in identifying missing persons. This data is being shared with local panchayat officials to streamline the identification process.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan reported that to date, 221 bodies and 166 body parts have been recovered.

The number of missing persons has decreased from 206 to 180 as some individuals have been contacted by phone.

Search operations continue along the Chaliyar River, which flows through Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode. Tragically, the river has become a grim reminder of the disaster’s impact, with 75 bodies and 142 body parts recovered from its waters, totalling 217 discoveries.