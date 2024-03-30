Kerala CM accuses BJP-led Centre of endangering Indian secularism, democracy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday gave a push to the LDF's Lok Sabha poll campaign by attacking the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of endangering the secular and democratic nature of India.

Vijayan alleged that as a result of the repeated moves by the BJP-led Centre to endanger secularism in the country, a large section of people, who have been living in India for decades, are concerned whether they can continue to live in this nation.

"Crores of people are living in fear and apprehension in the country," he claimed.

The steps being taken by the central government have also adversely affected India's image, of being a democratic and secular nation, before the world community.

"Organisations like the UN and Amnesty International as well as countries like the US and Germany are criticising certain recent developments in India and questioning whether democratic ways are being followed here," the Marxist veteran said.

Many countries and world organisations have recently criticised India over the implementation of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as well as the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a liquor policy scam case.