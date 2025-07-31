Kerala Catholic nuns to remain in jail as Chhattisgarh sessions court refuses to consider bail plea

Durg: Two Kerala-based Catholic nuns accused of human trafficking and religious conversion will remain in custody after a Durg sessions court declined to hear their bail pleas on Wednesday.



The court ruled it lacked jurisdiction over the case, which involves charges under Section 143 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “The matter falls within the purview of a special court, and the applicants may seek relief there,” said lawyer Rajkumar Tiwari, representing the case.

Sisters Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis, along with Sukaman Mandavi, were detained by Government Railway Police at Durg railway station on July 25. Authorities acted following a complaint from a local Bajrang Dal member, who alleged that the trio had forcibly converted three women from Narayanpur district and were trafficking them.

According to police, the complaint claimed the women were from a tribal-dominated area and were being moved without consent. The accused have denied wrongdoing.

Currently, the two nuns are held in Durg Central Jail. Their next legal step is expected to be an application before the appropriate special court.