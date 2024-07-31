Kerala: At least 123 dead, 128 injured in Wayanad landslides

Wayanad (Kerala): In one of the most devastating natural disasters to hit Kerala in recent memory, at least 123 people have been confirmed dead and 128 injured following massive landslides triggered by torrential rains in the district of Wayanad on Tuesday. The disaster has left hundreds trapped under debris, with fears of further fatalities mounting as rescue operations continue.



The catastrophic landslides, which began in the early hours of the morning, have ravaged the picturesque hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha. Heart-wrenching scenes have emerged from the affected areas, with survivors describing the chaos and desperation as they were either trapped in their homes or stranded with no means of escape. Phone conversations from those trapped revealed harrowing pleas for help amid the wreckage.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the press in Thiruvananthapuram, expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy. “Due to the intense rainfall, landslides occurred, and an entire region has been destroyed. Ninety-three bodies have been recovered so far,” Vijayan stated. He also reported that 128 individuals are receiving treatment in various hospitals.

The Chief Minister detailed the extent of the devastation, noting that children, including infants, were among those who lost their lives. The floodwaters had swept away many, with sixteen bodies recovered from the Chaliyar River in Pothukallu, located in the neighbouring Malappuram district. “This is one of the most severe natural disasters our state has ever seen,” Vijayan said.

The landslides occurred at around 2 am, followed by another major slide at 4:10 am, causing significant damage in Meppadi, Mundakkai, and Chooralmala. The Chooralmala-Mundakkai road has been destroyed, and the Vellarimala GHSS school has been completely buried under earth. The Iruvazhinjipuzha river has also been split into two by the landslides.

In response to the devastating landslides, the Indian Armed Forces have launched a massive rescue and relief operation. The defence minister’s office reported that 300 military personnel were immediately dispatched to commence rescue operations in the affected areas. Heavy engineering equipment and rescue dog teams are being airlifted to the the affected areas.

Earlier in the day, it had said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to take stock of the rescue and relief work undertaken by Army units.

As the day progressed, additional Army columns, naval teams, and Air Force helicopters were mobilised to bolster the rescue efforts. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has also sent disaster relief teams (DRT) from its district headquarters in Kerala & Mahe and the ICG station in Beypore. These teams are equipped with essential disaster relief materials, including rubber inflatable boats, diesel-driven pumps, life jackets, and earth-clearing implements. The ICG is also providing food, drinking water, and other crucial supplies to support the affected population.

The Army is deploying a 690-feet Bailey bridge, with parts being transported by road from Bangalore and the remainder being airlifted from Delhi. Two additional columns from the 91 Infantry Brigade in Thiruvananthapuram are on standby for airlift by the Indian Air Force. A control centre is being established in Kozhikode under Brigadier Arjun Segan to coordinate all Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts on the ground. Teams from the 122 TA Battalion are assisting the National Disaster Response Force in rescue operations and damage assessment.

The Indian Armed Forces are working closely with state authorities to ensure swift and effective relief efforts in the wake of this tragic disaster.

The Army has successfully rescued about 1,000 people using a temporary bridge, as the permanent structure was washed away by the heavy rains. The Navy’s River Crossing Team from the Ezhimala Naval Academy in Kannur is expected to join the rescue efforts soon.

Amidst the chaos, wailing relatives of the missing are seen desperately searching through the bodies to find their loved ones. The grief and shock have been palpable, with some families relieved to not find their kin among the deceased, while others are left devastated by the loss.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences and concern over the disaster. He has assured Chief Minister Vijayan of all possible assistance from the central government and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

In addition, Congress sources have confirmed that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit the affected areas on Wednesday morning to offer their support.

Wayanad, known for its lush green forests, rolling hills, and sparkling waterfalls, is a vital region in northern Kerala. With a population of approximately 817,000, the district’s economy relies heavily on agriculture, including the cultivation of coffee, tea, pepper, and cardamom.