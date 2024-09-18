Kejriwal steps down; Atishi to become Delhi’s youngest and third woman CM

New Delhi: The political landscape of Delhi has shifted dramatically with Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation as Chief Minister, paving the way for Atishi to assume the role.



Atishi, currently the Minister for Education, Finance, and several other crucial departments, is set to become Delhi’s third woman Chief Minister, following Congress’ Sheila Dikshit and BJP’s Sushma Swaraj. This transition comes in the wake of Kejriwal’s recent imprisonment and subsequent surprise resignation.

Kejriwal submitted his resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday. The development followed a dramatic series of events, including Kejriwal’s six-month imprisonment on corruption charges related to the excise policy, which he and his party have vehemently denounced as politically motivated.

Kejriwal announced his resignation in a bid to call for early Assembly elections, asserting that “the people of Delhi should decide if the AAP government is an honest government.”

In his resignation letter to the L-G, Kejriwal called for an early Assembly election, reflecting his belief in a transparent and democratic process. The AAP has requested that the elections be scheduled for October-November 2024, allowing ample time for campaign preparation.

Atishi, a prominent figure in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a close confidant of Kejriwal was unanimously elected by AAP legislators to succeed him. At 43, she will become Delhi’s youngest Chief Minister and the third woman to hold the position.

Later in the evening, Atishi met L-G and staked a claim to form the government after being elected the leader of the AAP legislature party.

Atishi’s rise in politics has been marked by her strong academic background. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in History from St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi, and later secured postgraduate degrees from the University of Oxford, where she was both a Rhodes and Chevening Scholar. Her academic achievements have been reflected in her transformative work in Delhi’s education sector. As the key architect of Delhi’s education reforms, Atishi has been instrumental in improving the infrastructure and quality of government schools in the capital. In her acceptance speech, Atishi expressed both gratitude and sorrow. “I want to thank my guru, Delhi’s popular Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for reposing faith in me by entrusting such a big responsibility,” she said. In her address, she described Kejriwal as Delhi’s “one and only Chief Minister” and condemned the BJP for its alleged conspiracy against him. She said, “It’s a very sad moment that Delhi’s beloved Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has resigned today due to the BJP’s conspiracy.”

She highlighted Kejriwal’s remarkable commitment and sacrifice, stating, “Arvind Kejriwal decided to resign and go to the people’s court. His sacrifice is unprecedented in the history of democracy.”

Atishi also vowed to continue Kejriwal’s legacy by focusing on maintaining the city’s critical welfare programs, such as free electricity, water, and healthcare services, which are central to AAP’s governance.

“I will now work with only one objective: to make Arvind Kejriwal Chief Minister of Delhi again,” she stated.

Additionally, while responding to Kejriwal’s resignation, AAP leader Manish Sisodia accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of orchestrating a conspiracy against Kejriwal. He emphasised that Kejriwal’s resignation was a courageous move to appeal to the electorate directly, adding that Atishi would now lead Delhi until the elections.

The reaction to Atishi’s appointment has been mixed. While AAP supporters and leaders have expressed confidence in her ability to continue the work started by Kejriwal, opposition parties have raised concerns about her background and political connections.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva suggested that Atishi’s elevation was influenced by Manish Sisodia, implying a lack of autonomy in the decision. “Arvind Kejriwal made her the CM unwillingly. He couldn’t get the CM he wanted because of pressure from Manish Sisodia,” Sachdeva claimed. “You can change the face but not the party’s character,” Sachdeva said, adding that the people of Delhi know that Kejriwal has “looted” Delhi.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also voiced scepticism, questioning Atishi’s suitability for the role. “Her background is questionable. Both her parents had written mercy petitions for Afzal Guru to the President of India. Atishi herself supports those who try to insult India,” Tiwari stated.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said that Atishi should rise to the occasion and address the problems faced by the people, particularly women.

Next, the L-G will forward Kejriwal’s resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu for her acceptance. He will also send Atishi’s letter to form a new government for the President’s nod, an official said.

Once the resignation is accepted, the L-G will invite Atishi to form the government and set a date for the oath-taking ceremony, the official added, noting that the process may take a few days.

The new Chief Minister will need to prove her government’s majority in the Delhi Assembly, and its session has been called by the ruling AAP dispensation for September 26-27.

While Kejriwal maintained a studied silence throughout the day, Atishi urged her party MLAs not to congratulate her.

The Assembly’s term ends on February 23 next year, and elections are expected to be held sometime in early February. The Delhi BJP remains confident that this political gambit will fail.